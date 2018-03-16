Priceworth converts rights issue to single call due to no par-value regime

KOTA KINABALU, March 16 ― Timber and sustainable forest management group Priceworth International Bhd has revised its proposed rights issue with bonus shares to reflect the new no-par-value regime under the Companies Act 2016.

With the abolition of par value, the two-for-one rights issue will now consist a single call of 5 sen per share, payable in cash, instead of a two-call exercise.

Originally, Priceworth had proposed the two-call rights issue with a first call of 5 sen cash per share and a second call of 5 sen per share capitalised from its share premium and capital redemption reserve accounts.

The proposed bonus issue of one share for every two rights shares subscribed remains unchanged. As such, from a financial standpoint, there is no impact or difference to the shareholders, it said.

“Aside from raising funds, this exercise will increase the opportunity for our loyal shareholders to participate in the transformation of Priceworth,” said executive director Richard Koo.

The funds will go towards reducing the group’s debts, ahead of the completion of the Forest Management Unit 5 (FMU5) acquisition. Priceworth expects to reduce its borrowings to RM45.98 million, from RM133.5 million currently, and its gearing to 0.11 times from 0.43 now.

In October 2016, Priceworth proposed to acquire FMU5, comprising roughly 89,000 hectares of Class II commercial forest reserves, for RM260 million. FMU5 is to be managed as sustainable forest under a licence expiring in 2097.

The company commenced harvesting in two compartments within FMU5 in late 2017 with the SFD’s approval. The contribution from FMU5 saw Priceworth tripling its first half net profit to RM4.78 million from RM1.32 million before. Its revenue jumped 32.5 percent to RM89.3 million from RM67.4 million before.

