Pratt & Whitney to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s IndiGo, says source

The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company United Technologies and their subsidiary Pratt & Whitney is pictured in San Diego, California April 21, 2016. — Reuters picNEW DELHI, March 20 — Pratt & Whitney will soon begin deliveries of spare engines to India’s IndiGo airlines, which was forced to ground eight of its Airbus A320neo aircraft last week after engine problems, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

P&W, owned by United Technologies Corp, will deliver two engines tomorrow and the remaining within the next 40 days, said the source who did not want to identified.

A series of in-flight engine failures prompted India’s aviation regulator to ground 11 aircraft last week fitted with certain P&W engines and operated by IndiGo, the country’s biggest carrier by market share, and rival GoAir.

That led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and about a 5 per cent fall in the share price of IndiGo’s parent, InterGlobe Aviation, over the past week.

A string of problems has clouded the rollout of P&W’s new engines, with the US aviation regulator warning in February that some engines fitted on the narrow-body A320neo planes posed a shutdown risk.

IndiGo and GoAir have hundreds of A320neo planes on order but they, among other carriers, are facing delivery delays due to problems with the engines.

IndiGo did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment, but said in a statement earlier today it had cancelled no more than 35 to 45 flights a day, which is around 3 per cent of its schedule.

“We are mindful of the inconvenience that some of our customers have had due to the cancellation,” IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh said in the statement.

“We are actively engaged with the engine manufacturer on getting all our aircraft back in the skies in the coming weeks.” — Reuters