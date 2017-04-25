Prasarana on track to award main packages for LRT3 by July

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad President and CEO Datuk Azmi Abdul Aziz said the company is on track to award its main packages for the LRT3 project by July. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Prasarana Malaysia Bhd is on track to award its main packages for the 37 kilometre Light Rail Transit 3 project by July, said President and Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Azmi Abdul Aziz.

To date, the group has completed systems work packages and was now looking into civil work package tenders.

It is confident the contract awarding process would go on as scheduled.

“We expect to complete the awards of tenders for all major work packages by July. As promised, 40 per cent of the total contracts would be awarded to Bumiputera contractors,” he told reporters at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd and the Institution of Engineers here today.

“We hope those awarded the packages would start work before the year-end... some of the early work in several areas along the track, especially at the depot area, has already begun,” he said.

The MoU was signed by Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd Chief Executive Officer Datuk Zohari Sulaiman and IEM President Tan Yean Chin.

On the MoU, Zohari said the collaboration between both parties was aimed at further elevating the profession and industry.

He said as the pioneer and leader in urban rail, both Rapid Rail and IEM saw plenty of opportunities where both could work together for the benefit of the industry.

On this, Azmi said engineering talents in the country were still at various levels where for work involving systems, particularly signalling, the country was still relying on foreign companies to provide the service.

“We still need to work while encourage local talents to bring themselves up to the international standard.

He added, at present Prasarana had more than 400 engineering graduate staff with some 50 per cent working at Rapid Rail. — Bernama