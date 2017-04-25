Last updated Tuesday, April 25, 2017 9:52 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Prasarana on track to award main packages for LRT3 by July

Tuesday April 25, 2017
07:44 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

LVMH’s Arnault swoops to take full control of Christian DiorLVMH’s Arnault swoops to take full control of Christian Dior

Ivanka Trump forced to defend father at women’s summitIvanka Trump forced to defend father at women’s summit

The Edit: This gold Darth Vader mask could be yours for US$1.4mThe Edit: This gold Darth Vader mask could be yours for US$1.4m

After losing both legs, Johor schoolboy’s right forearm at risk, says auntAfter losing both legs, Johor schoolboy’s right forearm at risk, says aunt

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad President and CEO Datuk Azmi Abdul Aziz said the company is on track to award its main packages for the LRT3 project by July. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPrasarana Malaysia Berhad President and CEO Datuk Azmi Abdul Aziz said the company is on track to award its main packages for the LRT3 project by July. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Prasarana Malaysia Bhd is on track to award its main packages for the 37 kilometre Light Rail Transit 3 project by July, said President and Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Azmi Abdul Aziz.

To date, the group has completed systems work packages and was now looking into civil work package tenders.

It is confident the contract awarding process would go on as scheduled.

“We expect to complete the awards of tenders for all major work packages by July. As promised, 40 per cent of the total contracts would be awarded to Bumiputera contractors,” he told reporters at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd and the Institution of Engineers here today.

“We hope those awarded the packages would start work before the year-end... some of the early work in several areas along the track, especially at the depot area, has already begun,” he said.

The MoU was signed by Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd Chief Executive Officer Datuk Zohari Sulaiman and IEM President Tan Yean Chin.

On the MoU, Zohari said the collaboration between both parties was aimed at further elevating the profession and industry.

He said as the pioneer and leader in urban rail, both Rapid Rail and IEM saw plenty of opportunities where both could work together for the benefit of the industry.

On this, Azmi said engineering talents in the country were still at various levels where for work involving systems, particularly signalling, the country was still relying on foreign companies to provide the service.

“We still need to work while encourage local talents to bring themselves up to the international standard.            

He added, at present Prasarana had more than 400 engineering graduate staff with some 50 per cent working at Rapid Rail. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline