Prasarana eyes Indonesian market

Monday April 17, 2017
Datuk Azmi Abdul Aziz speaks during a press conference on the LRT disruptions on Kelana Jaya Line between Datuk Keramat and Damai Station, September 9, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa Datuk Azmi Abdul Aziz speaks during a press conference on the LRT disruptions on Kelana Jaya Line between Datuk Keramat and Damai Station, September 9, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Prasarana Malaysia Bhd (Prasarana) is forging ties with its Indonesian counterpart, Akademi Perkeretaapian Indonesia (API), on training, while exploring business opportunities and  bidding for various public transportation projects in the country. 

Group president and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Azmi Abdul Aziz said the Indonesian government planned to enhance the republic’s transportation system.

“Aside from the Mass Rail Transit (MRT) project in Jakarta, Indonesia’s rail services will also be expanding to other districts. 

“They also have plans for light rail transit (LRT) projects in Jakarta and Palembang,” he said after witnessing the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on training between Prasarana and API here today. — Bernama

