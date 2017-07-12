PPSPM, Beaks Development to build RM40m creative commercial centre in Melaka

The RM40 million project will be located in the Unesco heritage site at the Dataran Muara Sungai Melaka and neighbouring Stadhuys and Jonker Street. — Picture courtesy of melakamalaysiatravel.comMELAKA, July 12 — The Melaka River and Coastal Development Corp (PPSPM) has teamed up with Beaks Development Sdn Bhd to build the state’s first creative commercial centre, Grand Pier Melaka.

Melaka Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Idris Haron, said the RM40 million project, located in the Unesco heritage site at the Dataran Muara Sungai Melaka and neighbouring Stadhuys and Jonker Street, would enhance tourism in the state.

He said the groundbreaking ceremony for the 1,950.96-square-metre project was scheduled for October 2017.

“The Grand Pier Melaka, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2018, will offer attractions like creative arts, local delicacies and fusion cuisine, including a modern shopping centre,” he said.

Idris said this at the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on the collaboration between PPSM and Beaks Development at the Seri Negeri complex here today.

PPSM Chief Executive Officer, Nazary Ahmad, and Beaks Development Sdn Bhd Director, Wayne Chan, signed the MOA.

Also present was State Deputy Executive Council for Tourism, Islands, Riverine and Coastal Development, Datuk Ghazale Muhamad.

Idris said the project comprised a three-storey building which would house a hotel, a shopping centre, a Melaka River Cruise operations centre, including an exclusive souvenir shop.

“The first two storeys would offer a food court and a gallery for local and international artists to exhibit their artworks and hold exclusive cultural performances,” he said.

The uppermost floor would be turned into modern boutique hotel decorated with modern and traditional artworks by local artists,” Idris said.

He said the project would be the platform and catalyst for economic-, commercial- and tourism-related activities around Bandar Hilir, and the state generally.

“Grand Pier Melaka would also house the Melaka River Patrol Unit operations centre which is tasked with overseeing the safety of all riverine activities including the famous Melaka River Cruise,” Idris said. — Bernama