Pound slumps after Bank of England kills rate hike hopes

City workers walk past the Bank of England in London March 29, 2016. — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 4 — The British pound dropped to this year's lowest point against the euro yesterday in reaction to the Bank of England cutting its forecast for the UK economy as it left interest rates unchanged.

Sterling's weakness, including against the US dollar, in turn lifted London stocks as it gives many exporting companies a shot in the arm, boosting their international competitiveness.

Stocks elsewhere were mixed, with the Dow edging to a record for the seventh straight day, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both retreated. Paris rose while Frankfurt fell as the euro continued to strengthen against the dollar.

Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst with Forex.com, said investors were disappointed that only two Bank of England monetary policy council members voted in favour of a rate hike — suggesting that such a move is now far off.

"The market's reaction was swift: The pound fell sharply and this helped to boost the FTSE 100," he said.

With political uncertainty, soft economic fundamentals and ongoing Brexit concerns weighing heavily on the British economy, "investors may start to question whether the BoE moves forward with raising rates in 2018," said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga.

Corresponding strength in the euro, meanwhile, weighed on Germany's DAX index of leading stocks which was down at the European close.

"Euro strength is the worry of the moment," Marco Bruzzon, deputy managing director at Mirabaud Asset Management, told AFP.

Paris, meanwhile, closed higher, helped by a rebound in banking stocks after Wednesday's sell-off. — AFP