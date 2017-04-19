Pound climbs to six-month high after call for early UK election (VIDEO)

Arrangement of various world currencies including Chinese yuan, US dollar, euro and British pound, pictured in Warsaw, in this January 25, 2011 file photo. — Reuters picLONDON, April 19 — The pound extended gains made during the European session, rising to its highest since early October at 1.2905, after UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced a snap election for June. The surge put fresh pressure on the dollar, which stayed near session lows.

Trading flows were lopsided and sterling-centric as the pound rose versus all of its G-10 peers, gaining more than 2 per cent against the Canadian and Australian dollars. Strong sterling demand saw traders unwind long-held pound shorts.

The election is seen as a chance for May to strengthen her hand as the UK enters into Brexit negotiations with the eurozone and after an opinion poll Monday showed the Conservatives with a 21-point lead over Labour.

Sterling initially saw choppy trading after the election announcement, dropping to a session low before reversing course quickly. Stop-loss driven buying emerged in layers beginning above 1.2650 and extending beyond 1.2800, said traders in London, Toronto and Europe familiar with the transactions who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

Stop-loss buying of pounds was also seen as euro-sterling crashed below 0.8400 for the first time since December TD Securities said in a note published yesterday that while it had forecast GBP/USD hitting 1.29 by the end of 3Q, “the surprise election announcement raises the risk that we see those higher levels sooner.”

GBP is likely to start trading more closely with election polls and expected size of the Conservative majority, TD saysNear-term, “the French election remains a key risk for EUR/GBP, and we continue to favor downside momentum there”.

Sterling buying spilled over into the broader dollar picture, adding to weight from a drop in the 10Y UST yield to below 2.20 per cent.

The dollar fell vs a majority of its G-10 peers, holding gains against only the Australian and Canadian dollars EUR/USD is trading at ~1.0730, after earlier reaching a session high of 1.0733 as stop-loss buy orders were tripped above 1.0720.

Gains have been slowed by EUR/GBP selling USD/JPY is trading at ~108.52 vs session low of 108.35 seen as Treasury yields dropped, the pair relinquishing all gains posted after Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Monday that dollar strength over the longer-term is a good thing US economic data showed that March housing starts declined to a 1,215k annual rate vs expectations for a drop to a 1,250k pace; prior month data was revised upward, cushioning the disappointment.

Other data showed March industrial production rose 0.5 per cent and capacity utilization rose to 76.1 per cent, in line with estimates. — Bloomberg