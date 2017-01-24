Last updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 10:12 pm GMT+8

Post-it maker 3M's quarterly profit beats on controlled costs

Tuesday January 24, 2017
09:24 PM GMT+8

Part of an image crated with Post-it notes is seen in a window at the offices of Havas Worldwide in lower Manhattan, New York May 18, 2016. — Reuters picPart of an image crated with Post-it notes is seen in a window at the offices of Havas Worldwide in lower Manhattan, New York May 18, 2016. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 24 — 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported today better-than-expected quarterly profit, as the company kept a tight lid on costs.

The company, which gets more than 60 per cent of its revenue from outside the United States, has been restructuring its business through divestures and layoffs in an effort to reduce expenses.

3M’s operating expenses fell 2.3 per cent in the fourth quarter ended December 31.

St Paul, Minnesota-based 3M reaffirmed its 2017 earnings forecast of US$8.45 to US$8.80 (RM37 to RM39) per share and organic local currency sales growth of 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$1.15 billion, or US$1.88 per share, in the quarter, from US$1.04 billion, or US$1.66 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 0.4 per cent to US$7.33 billion.

Analysts on average had estimated net income of US$1.87 per share, on sales of US$7.33 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

3M’s shares were flat in premarket trading on Tuesday. Up to yesterday’s close, the company’s stock had risen 28 per cent in the last 12 months. — Reuters

