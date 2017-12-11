Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Pos Malaysia group CEO resigns

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Pos Malaysia Bhd’s Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh has tendered his resignation, which will take effect on Dec 31, 2017.

In a statement, the company said during his tenure, Shukrie had served Pos Malaysia well with many key initiatives undertaken by him.

He also played a vital role in the acquisition of logistics-related assets, consummating strategic collaboration with Lazada Malaysia, one of the pivotal elements of the newly launched Digital Free Trade Zone by the government recently, as well as, other collaboration with Tigers Limited of Hong Kong, among others.

“This has resulted in Pos Malaysia achieving one of its highest share price and by extension, one of the highest market capitalisation as well,” it said.

Meanwhile, the board of Pos Malaysia also announced that Datuk Azlan Shahrim has been appointed as the Covering GCEO and shall report to the board until the appointment of a suitable candidate. — Bernama

