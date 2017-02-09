Political jitters lift gold, dent euro and French debt

A picture illustration shows Euro and US dollar banknotes in Sarajevo March 9, 2015. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Feb 9 — Political uncertainty ahead of European elections gave nervous investors a reason to sell the euro and kept French government debt under pressure yesterday, while the price of safe-haven gold hit three-month highs.

Wall Street was mixed and European shares closed slightly higher, while oil prices edged up after a surprise draw in gasoline stockpiles and investors covered short positions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33.8 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 20,056.49, the S&P 500 gained 1.73 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 2,294.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.59 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 5,682.80.

The US dollar, whose predicted path higher has been interrupted lately by uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s economic policies, ticked up 0.05 per cent against a basket of other major currencies.

Investors are still waiting to see whether Trump makes good on his campaign pledges to cut taxes and boost spending.

“Markets know that if Trump was to come out and start talking about tax reform and infrastructure spending, the dollar would go up. The dollar rose a long way at the end of last year; it has come back, now we are sitting around waiting for the next steer,” said Gavin Friend, a strategist with National Australia Bank in London.

The euro also recovered and was nearly flat at US$1.0682 (RM4.74) after a sharp fall on Tuesday.

Oil prices gained slightly as investors covered short positions after a rise in US crude inventories was not as massive as many had feared, while gasoline futures jumped nearly 4 per cent after a surprise decline in inventories of the fuel.

US crude oil futures settled at US$52.34 a barrel, up 17 cents or 0.33 per cent. Brent settled up 0.13 per cent, or 7 cents, at US$55.12.

“The crude oil inventory build was really terrible for the market but the market does not seem to care because the products inventories were better than expected and are dragging crude oil prices up with it,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Three months before the final round of France’s presidential election, investors are concerned about the strong showing of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who has promised to take France out of the euro zone and hold a referendum on European Union membership.

Euro zone government bond yields fell broadly, though French debt lagged the rest with 10-year yields falling three basis points to 1.1 per cent but remaining not far off 17-month highs touched on Monday. Low-risk German equivalents fell 5.4 basis points to 0.31 per cent, a two-week low.

This pushed the spread between the two yields at one point to more than 78 basis points, its widest since November 2012, a move that was also fuelled by expectations that the European Central Bank’s bond-buying stimulus scheme has peaked.

“If you step back, the big picture still remains - that of political concerns in Europe concomitant with speculation over ECB tapering,” said Rabobank’s head of rates strategy Richard McGuire.

The premium investors demand to hold low-rated Italian 10-year bonds rather than German Bunds hit its highest since 2014.

Apart from German debt, investors also bought gold, which is seen as a safe investment.

Spot gold hit a three-month high of US$1,244.67 an ounce before paring gains to US$1,239.70. — Reuters