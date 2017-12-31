PNB to increase exposure to private investments domestically and internationally

PNB chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar said PNB would increase its exposure to private investments both domestically and internationally. — Bernama file picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) would increase its exposure to private investments both domestically and internationally subject to the right opportunity, said its Chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar.

He said this was part of PNB’s implementation of its strategic asset allocation to enhance its returns sustainably and within its risk tolerance.

In a New Year Message today, Wahid said, PNB would engage with its core companies where it had at least 10 per cent shareholdings, or RM1 billion in value, to drive better performance.

“It is important for Malaysian corporates to improve their earnings growth to generate higher total shareholder returns (TSR).

“The consensus of 2017 listed firms’ earnings growth of 5.7 per cent is below our earlier expectation.

“Although the forecast 2018 earnings growth is higher at 6.9 per cent, it is our hope that with the right strategy and execution, the earnings growth for the corporate will be higher,” he said.

One major issue was the lack of Shariah-compliant stocks or equity instruments in financial services, he said.

“We all know the importance of the financial services sector for any country’s development.

“Notwithstanding the success of Malaysia as a global leader in Islamic finance, there are effectively only three Shariah-compliant public-listed companies — BIMB Holdings Bhd, Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Bhd and Malaysia Building Society Bhd — with combined market capitalisation of RM15 billion,” he said.

This, according to Wahid, was hardly five per cent of the total market capitalisation of listed banks & financial services companies.

“At the same time, there are many Shariah-compliant funds that need to invest in Shariah-compliant financial services stocks.

“Apart from PNB, the Employees Provident Fund also has some RM59 billion Shariah funds that were expected to grow to RM100 billion soon,” he said.

He said one effective way to meet this need was to designate a portion of shares in Malaysian banks (such as Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), CIMB Bhd Bhd and RHB Bhd Bhd) that have sizeable Islamic Finance business as “Islamic” or “I” shares”.

“Maybank Islamic Bhd, for example, is the largest Islamic bank in Malaysia with total assets of RM185 billion, three times larger than Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd. Its Islamic financing now makes up 56 per cent of Maybank’s total loans & financing in Malaysia,” he said.

In terms of profit contribution, Maybank’s Islamic finance activities contribute some 25 per cent to Maybank Group’s total profit, he said.

Wahid said some had argued for Maybank Islamic, which is wholly-owned by Maybank, to be listed separately on Bursa Malaysia.

“This is not possible as Maybank Group adopts an ‘Islamic First’ strategy where the Islamic finance operations are an integral part of Maybank with common infrastructure and distribution channel.

“What is possible is to designate say 20 per cent of Maybank shares as “I” shares where the dividend income can be traced or ‘ring-fenced’ from Maybank Islamic and Maybank’s other Shariah-compliant activities,” he said.

He said if this was possible, then based on Maybank’s current market capitalisation of RM100 billion, the Maybank “I” shares would potentially have a market capitalisation of RM20 billion.

“This is three times larger than the market capitalisation of BIMB of RM7 billion.

“The same concept can be replicated for CIMB, RHB and even Bursa Malaysia itself where 60 per cent of the counters listed (based on market capitalisation) are Shariah-compliant,” he said.

For 2017, Wahid said, PNB’s successful transformation of strategic companies has resulted in significant increase in the market capitalisation of its strategic companies in 2017 by RM39 billion.

“This represents a weighted average TSR of 26 per cent, double the returns on KLSE Composite Index of 13.2 per cent,” he said. — Bernama