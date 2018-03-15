PNB expects positive investment climate in 2018

People walk past a Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) logo in Kuala Lumpur March 15, 2018. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The investment climate in 2018 could potentially be better than in 2017, in view of the positive macroeconomic conditions, said Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) Chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar.

“The macroeconomic numbers are actually very positive. Last year the economy grew by 5.9 per cent and this year we are expecting to grow between five per cent and 5.5 per cent.

“In fact, there are signs of gross domestic product growing better than that,” he told a media briefing at PNB’s 40th anniversary celebration, which was attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, here today.

However, he said it would all boil down to ensuring the strong economic growth being translated into better corporate earnings.

It was earlier reported that PNB hoped that Malaysian corporates would register higher earnings growth than its 6.9 per cent forecast for this year.

“It is not just about growing the volume but we need Malaysian corporates to improve their revenue and optimise their costs. That will be our focus in 2018,” he said, adding that PNB would release its 2017 Annual Report and announce the dividend for Amanah Saham Bumiputera 2 on March 29.

In his speech, Najib, who is also chairman of the Bumiputera Investment Foundation (YPB), announced that 1,500 PNB employees would receive a special aid of RM2,000, which would be disbursed beginning May.

The prime minister said the cash aid was given out to mark PNB’s 40th anniversary and the outstanding achievement of the country’s largest fund management company throughout its establishment.

PNB is an investment vehicle for the YPB, which was set up in January 1978 to formulate policies and guidelines for Bumiputera equity investment participation. — Bernama