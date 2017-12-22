PNB achieves RM15.4b net income in 2017

Group chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar said PNB’s accounts under management increased by 4.6 per cent year-on-year as at November 2017 to RM276.5 billion. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Group chairman of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar announced today the company has achieved five key milestones in 2017, including an improved financial performance of 7.1 per cent increase in net income to RM15.4 billion.

The second landmark achievement was the success of the transformation plan of the strategic company with a RM27.1 billion increase in its market capitalisation, Wahid said at the PNB fourth quarter performance update here.

Other major milestones included the issuance of “harus”, or permissible status, by Selangor and Penang for investments in the fund’s products, the successful information technology system migration of Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad, and the approval of Amanah Dana Anak Malaysia 2050 (ADAM50).

He said PNB’s accounts under management increased by 4.6 per cent year-on-year as at November 2017 to RM276.5 billion.

“Malaysia’s growth is expected to sustain into 2018 driven by strong exports, firmer, domestic demand and stronger ringgit,” Wahid said.

“The local market traded sideways since the third quarter of 2017, fuelled by profit-taking activities while the ringgit strengthened.

“Despite a weak local market, the majority of PNB’s strategic and core companies outperformed against the KLCI’s,” he added.

He also announced that for 2017, distribution of dividend to Amanah Saham Bumiputera unit holders will be made up of three components: income distribution of 7 sen, bonus of 0.25 sen, and special anniversary bonus of 1 sen — for a total of 8.25 sen per unit.