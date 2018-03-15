PMP Investment’s Shariah Growth Fund declares income distribution of 12 sen per unit

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — PMP Investment Berhad, a unit trust investment management company under Pelaburan Mara Bhd, today announced the income distribution of 12 sen per unit for the PMB Shariah Growth Fund (PMB SGF).

Rural and Regional Development Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the rate of returns was equivalent to 8.85 per cent for the financial year ending Feb 28, 2018.

He said the income involved a distribution sum of RM4.1 million which would be paid out to 4,237 corporate and retail investors.

“Congratulations to PMB Investment Berhad. I hope through this commendable achievement, more people will open their eyes to the potential of investing for returns in the middle and long terms.

“A continuous campaign and more aggressive marketing plan are also needed towards increasing the number of investors. We want the people to realise that an investment does not necessarily require a big capital but affordable for all,” he said in his speech at the announcement on the performance of PMB Investment’s best funds and income distribution of PMB SGF, here, today.

Also present were PMB Investment Berhad chief executive officer (CEO), Najmi Mohamed; group CEO of Pelaburan Mara Berhad, Ahmad Nazim Abd Rahman; and Mara director-general, Datuk Azhar Abdul Manaf.

PMP Investment’s five best funds announced by the minister that are in the Lipper Reader Rating are for the categories of Malaysia Equity, Malaysia Income Equity and Malaysia Small & Mid Capital Equity unit trust funds.

The funds are the PMB SGF, PMB Shariah Aggressive Fund (PMB SAF), PMB Shariah Premier Fund (PMB SPF), PMB Shariah Dividend Fund (PMB SDV) and PMB Shariah Small-Cap Fund (PMB SCF).

PMB SGF takes top spot among 57 funds in the market for the Malaysia Equity category, recording 33 per cent in returns for a year’s performance, 50 per cent for three years and 79 per cent for five years. — Bernama