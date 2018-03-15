PMB Investment targets RM1.9b AUM by year-end

Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (third, left) presents a mock cheque of income distribution to PMB Investment unit trust investor Ahmad Shakir Abu Hassan, March 15, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — PMB Investment Bhd, a subsidiary of Pelaburan MARA Bhd, aims to increase its assets under management (AUM) to RM1.9 billion by the end of this year.

Pelaburan MARA chief executive officer, Datuk Ahmad Nazim Abd Rahman said as at last Feb 28, the fund management company had achieved RM1.04 billion in AUM.

To achieve the target, he said they would intensify the promotional campaign, as well as draw up a more aggressive marketing plan and increase their distribution and sales channels to attract more agencies under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry to invest with PMB.

“We also plan to launch a new fund to break into the Asean region equity market by the end of this month.This will mark our first investment foray into the overseas equity markets such as Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines,” he told reporters at the PMB Investment Best Fund Performance and PMB Shariah Growth Fund Income Distribution announcement, here, today.

It was officiated by Rural and Regional Development Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

At the event, Ismail Sabri also announced the opening of investment account in the sum of RM1,000 each for 52 PMB investors’ children who obtained excellent results in the 2017 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination. — Bernama