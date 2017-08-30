Pity the poor NYSE trader whose day just got five minutes longer

An NYSE official gestures after the resumption of trading following a several hour long stoppage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 8, 2015. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Aug 30 — If you trade New York Stock Exchange companies, add 5 minutes to the end of your day, just to be safe.

Corporations often release market-moving news after the 4pm close in New York.

But under a proposal from NYSE, its listed companies would be barred from doing so until their closing stock price is released or until 4:05pm — whatever’s earlier.

When companies release news before that calculation is complete, traders can pounce on the information and sway the closing price.

But that’s not what publicly traded corporations intend; they’re aiming for any reaction to be recorded a day later.

“This prohibition would mitigate the risk of market disruption and investor confusion associated with the occurrence of significant news-related price volatility on other markets during the brief period between the NYSE’s official closing time and the completion of the closing auction,” the exchange said in its filing yesterday. — Bloomberg