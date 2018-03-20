Ping An Insurance annual profit soars 43pct on life insurance sales

A logo of Ping An Insurance is seen outside its building in Shenzhen, February 5, 2013. — Reuters file picSHANGHAI, March 20 — Ping An today posted a forecast-beating 43 per cent jump in annual net profit, boosted by strong growth in its life insurance business.

The firm navigated an intensifying crackdown on risk in the financial sector by leveraging its extensive network and diverse product range to post its highest profit since 2003.

Written premiums for life insurance climbed 27 per cent to 475.9 billion yuan, from 373.78 billion yuan, while profits from life and health insurance soared 44 per cent, hitting 36.1 billion yuan.

Ping An made a net profit of 89.1 billion yuan (approx. RM55.16 billion) in the year ended December 2017, versus an average estimate of 75.5 billion yuan from 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

But the insurer, along with its other Chinese peers, face a tough year ahead as regulatory scrutiny on leveraged areas of business tightens amid an industry-wide crackdown on risk.

China said it will merge its banking and insurance regulators earlier this month in a long-awaited move to streamline and tighten oversight of the financial system in the world’s second-biggest economy.

In the first month of this year, however, Ping An weathered the impact of document 134 which prohibits the sale of short-term investment insurance products better than its peers, said Iris Tan, a senior equity analyst at Morningstar in a March note.

“Ping An is the least impacted thanks to its better-than-peer product mix and industry-leading agent productivity,” said Tan.

China’s insurance firms saw their net operating cash flow slump 65 per cent last year, a source told Reuters, underscoring the challenges facing the sector as it reels from a state-led crackdown on sales of risky investment products.

Shares of Ping An Insurance closed up 0.4 per cent in Shanghai today ahead of the results, against a 0.08 per cent rise for the broader market. — Reuters