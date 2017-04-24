Philips posts sevenfold jump in profits in Q1

Frans van Houten, chief executive officer (CEO) of Philips. — Reuters picTHE HAGUE, April 24 — Dutch electronics giant Philips today posted a sevenfold leap in first quarter profits after spinning off its lighting business last year.

Net profit soared to €259 million (RM1.23 billion) in the first three months of 2017, compared with €37 million in the same period last year.

The year-earlier figure been down some 63 per cent, due mainly to taxes linked to its efforts to divest the lighting business.

The Amsterdam-based group said sales also rose to €5.7 billion from January to March, up 3.6 per cent over the first quarter of 2016.

“We had a solid start to the year,” chief executive Frans van Houten said, pointing to growth in the company’s health business.

“Despite continued volatility in the markets in which we operate, our HealthTech portfolio grew three per cent and achieved further operational improvements,” he added in a statement.

Philips was best known for the manufacture of lightbulbs, electrical appliances and television sets.

But it pulled out of these activities in face of fierce competition from Asia to focus on health technology such as computer tomography and molecular imaging, as well as household appliances such as electrical toothbrushes and kitchen equipment.

The group, which sold its first lightbulb a few years after it was founded in 1891, listed its Philips Lighting division at the end of May, netting proceeds of €750 million.

Van Houten said Philips had further reduced its shareholding in Philips Lighting over the first quarter to 55 per cent. — AFP