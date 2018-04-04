Philippines to balance bilateral trade with Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The Philippines aims to rebalance bilateral trade with Malaysia this year, said the Philippines Trade and Investments Promotion Group Assistant Secretary, Abdulgani M. Macatoman.

The balance in trade currently leans in favour of Malaysia.

Macatoman said though the gap in trade with Malaysia is not significant, the Philippines will try to rectify the deficit, through efforts which include exporting more halal products and services.

“We see growth potential in exports, given the bilateral agreement with certifying bodies which recognise both countries’ halal products and services,” he told Bernama on the sidelines of the 15th Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2018 here today.

He said although the Philippines was not a Muslim country, the national government was very supportive in terms of promoting and developing the halal industry with the creation of the Philippines Halal Board.

The board was established under the Philippines Halal Export Development and Promotion Act 2016, with the aim of formulating, managing and implementing programmes relevant to the manufacturing, production, distribution and certification of halal approved-food as well as merchandise, among others.

In 2017, bilateral trade between Malaysia and the Philippines increased by 26.1 per cent to RM25.51 billion from the RM20.23 billion recorded in 2016. Exports grew by 21.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM16.53 billion, while imports expanded by 36.1 per cent y-o-y to RM8.98 billion.

Major export items to the Philippines included electrical and electronic products, palm oil and palm-based agriculture products, as well as chemicals and chemical products.

The Philippines is among 34 participating countries at MIHAS 2018, which began today and ends this Saturday.

The annual trade fair has contributed significantly to the global halal industry by being an excellent platform for global halal industry players to meet, network and trade with halal industry stakeholders. — Bernama