Philippines Q2 agriculture output up 6.2pc

Farmers till the soil at a rice paddy as they prepare to plant rice seedlings in Gloria, Oriental Mindoro in central Philippines, November 28, 2013. — Reuters picMANILA, Aug 15 — The Philippines’ agricultural output rose 6.18 per cent in the second quarter compared with a year ago, outpacing growth in the first quarter, as good weather helped boost crop harvests, including rice and corn, the statistics agency said this morning.

Crop output, accounting for half of total production, grew 11.72 per cent, with paddy rice also up 11.72 per cent to 4.15 million tonnes.

Poultry output was up 8.36 per cent, helping to offset declines in livestock and fisheries, where output fell 1.38 per cent and 2.93 per cent respectively.

Agriculture accounted for about a tenth of the overall domestic output in recent quarters.

The government will release the second-quarter GDP data on Thursday. — Reuters