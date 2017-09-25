Philippines falls as EDC plummets; other SE Asian stocks little changed

The Philippine stock index declined as much as 0.9 per cent in what could be its second straight session of falls. — Reuters picBENGALURU, Sept 25 — Philippine shares fell nearly 1 per cent today, dragged down by a sharp drop in renewable power producer Energy Development Corp (EDC), while most other South-east Asian stock markets were little changed in thin trade.

The Philippine stock index (PSI) declined as much as 0.9 per cent in what could be its second straight session of falls.

EDC plunged as much as 23.6 per cent to its lowest since January 19 in its biggest ever intraday percentage drop, after the renewable power producer said on Friday that a tender offer to buy a third of the company by a consortium of investors had ended.

The number of shares tendered was more than what the bidders had sought, so the extra shares are being sold down, said Joseph Roxas, president of Manila-based Eagle Equities Inc.

Real estate and industrial stocks also saw some selloff, with Ayala Land and JG Summit Holdings shedding about 1.6 per cent each.

“The PSI is really at a technical resistance — we’re close to the highs,” said Roxas. “Every time it gets close to the highs, people get nervous.”

Among other South-east Asian markets, Singapore was slightly lower ahead of inflation data due at 0500 GMT. The city-state’s consumer price index in August probably rose at the same pace as the previous month from a year earlier due to higher petrol prices, a Reuters poll showed.

United Overseas Bank Ltd fell as much as 0.4 per cent, while DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose 0.6 per cent to a near three-week high. Malaysia and Indonesia were slightly lower, while Thailand was little changed. Vietnam fell as much as 0.6 per cent before trimming losses to trade marginally lower.

FLC Faros Construction JSC declined 7 per cent, outweighing gains in Vietjet Aviation JSC. — Reuters