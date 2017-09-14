Philippine stocks at record high, rest of region subdued

The Philippine index touches an all-time high of 8,155.68 and is headed for a third straight session of gains. — Reuters pic SINGAPORE, Sept 14 — Philippine shares climbed more than 1 per cent to a record high today, led by industrial and real estate stocks, while other South-east Asian stock markets were muted.

The Philippine index rose 1.3 per cent to touch an all-time high of 8,155.68, and was headed for its third straight session of gains.

Heavyweights SM Prime Holdings and SM Investments Corp drove the index, gaining as much as 3 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

"It seems money is now coming back after the ghost month. But the volume is not significant, so it's too early to say that this is sustainable," said Joseph Roxas, president of Manila-based Eagle Equities Inc.

Analysts say China's "ghost season" stalls momentum in the markets as some Chinese investors reduce trading during this period.

"There's an added boost from Wall Street and some investors are also hopeful that the Senate will pass the tax reform measures next month," said Luis Gerardo Limlingan, managing director at Regina Capital Development Corp.

The lower house of Congress in the Philippines passed the tax reform bill in May aimed at generating revenue to fund a multi-billion dollar infrastructure programme key to the government's economic agenda, but the bill still needs Senate approval.

Morgan Stanley yesterday upgraded the Philippines to "overweight," recommending it as the top pick in South-east Asia, citing earnings growth and tangible action on infrastructure announcements and tax reform.

Thai shares rose as much as 0.3 per cent and were set for their 10th session of gains in 11.

Petrochemical manufacturer Indorama Ventures Pcl led gains on the index, rising as much as 5.5 per cent to hit its highest in over six years, while oil and gas refiner PTT Pcl added nearly 1 per cent.

Indonesian shares edged up 0.4 per cent, while an index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks rose 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, Singapore shares fell as much as 0.3 per cent, weighed down by top lender DBS Group Holdings which slipped 0.6 per cent to its lowest since June 28. Singapore's total employment in the second quarter declined by 7,300, data showed. — Reuters