Philippine shares drop on profit-taking, others in SE Asia tread water

The Philippine stock index dropped as much as 0.8 per cent, making it the worst performer in South-east Asia. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Sept 28 — Philippine shares fell in low-volume trade today, heading for a fourth session of decline in five, as investors continued to book profits after the market hit a record high earlier this month.

Industrials and financials accounted for most of the decline, with JG Summit Holdings and SM Investments Corp shedding as much as 3.3 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.

"It is still some profit-taking but I think this is a healthy correction and looking forward, a further advance in the Philippine index could still be justified, particularly with our forecasted earnings growth for the year," said Jeffrey Lucero, an equity research analyst with Manila-based RCBC Securities.

The Philippine stock index had gained 20.2 per cent this year as of yesterday's close, making it South-east Asia's second best performer.

Most other markets in the region traded in a narrow range in the absence of any triggers, while the US dollar traded near a one-month high against a basket of currencies, underpinned by hopes that US President Donald Trump's administration may be making progress on fiscal reforms.

"Today's story is depreciation in currencies — the Asian forex, due to a strong rise in the US dollar," said Rakpong Chaisuparakul, an analyst with Bangkok-based KGI Thailand.

The Indonesian rupiah hit a nine-month low, while shares were little changed.

Malaysian shares fell as much as 0.2 per cent, dragged down by utilities and telecoms.

Electricity generator and distributor Tenaga Nasional Bhd was the biggest drag, falling 0.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, Singapore shares rose 0.1 per cent, buffeted by gains in financials.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was on track for a seventh straight gain, while DBS Group Holdings was headed for a second consecutive rise.

Vietnam shares were the biggest gainers in South-east Asia, rising 0.3 per cent on the back of gains in the consumer staples sector.

Chuong Dong Beverages Joint Stock Co was the biggest boost with a jump of 7 per cent. — Reuters