Philippine, Indonesian stocks lead South-east Asia losses ahead of Fed meet

Indonesia's benchmark loses 1.2 per cent on broad-based equities weakness. — Reuters pic SINGAPORE, March 20 — Philippine and Indonesian shares fell sharply today, leading the losses across South-east Asia, as overnight declines on Wall Street hurt risk appetite, in the run up to US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's first policy meeting.

Asian equities outside Japan edged lower after the three major US indexes retreated on concerns over increased regulation for large tech companies, with Facebook Inc shares plunging 6.8 per cent.

Philippine shares dropped as much as 2.2 per cent, led by losses in financials and industrials.

The Philippines, where inflation quickened in February, has a current account deficit and a budget deficit, leaving its economy more exposed to US rate increases, which would lead to higher US 10-year bond yields.

“I think what is alarming the region right now is the Fed is open to raising its benchmark rates probably four times (this year). It is a story of a shift of funds from emerging markets back to the US given the improved economic outlook,” said Lexter Azurin, a senior equity analyst at AB Capital.

The Fed is expected to raise rates tomorrow, with market participants looking for hints on the number of rate increases in store for the rest of 2018 in Powell's commentary the next day.

Indonesia's benchmark lost 1.2 per cent on broad-based weakness, with the index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks shedding 1.3 per cent.

Telekomunikasi Indonesia lost as much as 3.4 per cent to touch its lowest since December 2016.

Singapore shares slipped 0.2 per cent, mainly due to losses in telecom services and industrial stocks, and were on track to end lower for a fifth straight session.

Thai shares were marginally lower on losses in real estate and consumer staples stocks. PTT Exploration and Production PCL dropped as much as 2.2 per cent.

Malaysian shares shed 0.2 per cent as financials and consumer discretionary stocks fell. Genting Bhd lost as much as 1.7 per cent. — Reuters