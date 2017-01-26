Philippine economy caps solid 2016 on consumption boost

A worker balances on steel frames as the construction of the skyway pushes through at a major thoroughfare in metro Manila December 23, 2016. — Reuters picMANILA, Jan 26 — The Philippine economy grew faster than expected at the end of last year, carrying solid momentum into 2017 thanks to robust domestic demand, suggesting the central bank could hike rates for the first time in over two years to curb rising inflationary pressures.

Gross domestic product rose 1.7 in the fourth quarter from the previous three months, government data showed today, picking up from an upwardly revised 1.5 per cent growth in the third quarter and stronger than the 1.6 per cent forecast in a Reuters' poll.

From a year earlier, the domestically-driven economy grew 6.6 in the fourth quarter, slower than the 7.0 per cent expansion in the third quarter, but stronger than the 6.5 percent forecast in a Reuters' poll.

That brought full-year growth to 6.8 per cent, which is faster than China's 6.7 per cent, supporting views policy makers could raise rates for the first time in over two years.

Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia told a news conference the government is confident of hitting this year' 6.5-7.5 percent growth target.

“Our strong economic performance will likely be sustainable over the long run," Pernia said.

Household consumption, underpinned by around US$40 billion (RM177 billion) worth of inflows from business outsourcing contracts and millions of Filipinos working overseas, grew 6.3 per cent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

Business investments climbed 15.0 per cent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, faster than the 13.3 per cent in the same period the previous year.

A burst of campaign spending in the run-up to the May presidential polls last year and holiday spending have taken the sting off the impact of weak exports and a decline in farm output.

Exports dropped 5.2 per cent in the 11 months to November, due to sputtering demand from its top markets, and agricultural output fell 1.4 per cent last year due to bad weather.

While some cooling in growth is expected this year, the new government's pledge to raise and accelerate infrastructure spending should retain the country's status as one of the world's fastest growing economies.

The stronger-than-expected growth data bolsters expectations the central bank will tighten its monetary policy this year, the Bank of the Philippine Islands said in a note.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has not tinkered with its monetary policy since it raised rates by 25 basis points in September 2014, but could raise rates this year to temper rising pricing pressure.

The government of President Rodrigo Duterte is targeting faster growth this year, though a range of risk factors could undercut momentum, including US President Donald Trump's protectionist stance, US monetary policy and domestic politics. — Reuters