Philippine central bank ready to intervene to curb FX speculation

Monday August 21, 2017
01:11 PM GMT+8

Tools

A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) is seen at their main building in Manila, Philippines March 23, 2016. — Reuters picA logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) is seen at their main building in Manila, Philippines March 23, 2016. — Reuters picMANILA, Aug 21 — The Philippine central bank today warned traders that it would intervene in the currency market to curb any speculative activity, and said it expects the peso to stabilise following its sharp slide to 11-year lows.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor Nestor Espenilla described the peso’s weakness as a “healthy price correction,” and emphasised that the central bank believes a bounce against the US dollar is on the cards.

“The BSP will not tolerate. ..speculative behaviour and stands ready to use its very ample international reserves and deploy its full policy and regulatory arsenal if necessary,” Espenilla told reporters.

“In any case, we think that the peso has now sufficiently adjusted and can be expected to regain relative stability going forward,” Espenilla added. — Reuters

