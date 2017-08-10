Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Thunderstorm

Money

Philippine central bank raises 2017, 2018 inflation forecasts

Thursday August 10, 2017
04:27 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: DJ admits Swift picture ‘looks bad’The Edit: DJ admits Swift picture ‘looks bad’

The Edit: China satellite sends ‘hack-proof’ codeThe Edit: China satellite sends ‘hack-proof’ code

The Edit: Tour gritty side of Hong KongThe Edit: Tour gritty side of Hong Kong

Rescuers race against time in rescue of China quake survivorsRescuers race against time in rescue of China quake survivors

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A view of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) in Manila, Philippines March 23, 2016. — Reuters picA view of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) in Manila, Philippines March 23, 2016. — Reuters picMANILA, Aug 10 — The Philippine central bank raised its inflation forecasts for this year and next on Thursday, citing higher petroleum prices and increased liquidity amid an expanding economy.

The average inflation forecast for 2017 was increased to 3.2 per cent from 3.1 per cent, deputy governor Diwa Guinigundo told a news conference. The estimate for 2018 was also raised to 3.2 per cent from 3.0 per cent.

“This upward pressure on the inflation forecasts was of course matched by lower actual inflation for June and July,” Guinigundo said.

The central bank, which has a 2-4 per cent inflation target for this year and next, kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.0 per cent, as expected. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline