Philippine central bank raises 2017, 2018 inflation forecasts

A view of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) in Manila, Philippines March 23, 2016. — Reuters picMANILA, Aug 10 — The Philippine central bank raised its inflation forecasts for this year and next on Thursday, citing higher petroleum prices and increased liquidity amid an expanding economy.

The average inflation forecast for 2017 was increased to 3.2 per cent from 3.1 per cent, deputy governor Diwa Guinigundo told a news conference. The estimate for 2018 was also raised to 3.2 per cent from 3.0 per cent.

“This upward pressure on the inflation forecasts was of course matched by lower actual inflation for June and July,” Guinigundo said.

The central bank, which has a 2-4 per cent inflation target for this year and next, kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.0 per cent, as expected. — Reuters