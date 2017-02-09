Philippine central bank raises 2017, 2018 inflation forecasts

MANILA, Feb 9 ― The Philippine central bank today raised its inflation forecast for 2017 to 3.5 per cent from 3.3 per cent, and for 2018 to 3.1 per cent from 3.0 per cent.

It has a 2-4 per cent inflation target for the year.

It earlier kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.0 per cent, as expected.

While the inflation rate quickened to 2.7 per cent in January, a two-year high, it remained within the central bank's comfort range.

Still, some economists are convinced the central bank will have to raise interest rates this year, for the first time in more than two years, to keep price pressures in check. ― Reuters