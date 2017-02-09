Last updated Thursday, February 09, 2017 5:14 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Philippine central bank raises 2017, 2018 inflation forecasts

Thursday February 9, 2017
04:28 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: ‘Bill Nye Saves the World’ to debut on Netflix in AprilThe Edit: ‘Bill Nye Saves the World’ to debut on Netflix in April

Guan Eng lambasts BN component parties’ ‘racist games’Guan Eng lambasts BN component parties’ ‘racist games’

The Edit: Tesla gears up for pilot production of Model 3 sedanThe Edit: Tesla gears up for pilot production of Model 3 sedan

The Edit: Daft Punk to open pop-up shop in LAThe Edit: Daft Punk to open pop-up shop in LA

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Some economists are convinced the central bank will have to raise interest rates this year, for the first time in more than two years, to keep price pressures in check. — Reuters picSome economists are convinced the central bank will have to raise interest rates this year, for the first time in more than two years, to keep price pressures in check. — Reuters picMANILA, Feb 9 ― The Philippine central bank today raised its inflation forecast for 2017 to 3.5 per cent from 3.3 per cent, and for 2018 to 3.1 per cent from 3.0 per cent.

It has a 2-4 per cent inflation target for the year.

It earlier kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.0 per cent, as expected.

While the inflation rate quickened to 2.7 per cent in January, a two-year high, it remained within the central bank's comfort range.

Still, some economists are convinced the central bank will have to raise interest rates this year, for the first time in more than two years, to keep price pressures in check. ― Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline