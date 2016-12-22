Philippine central bank keeps rate on hold on strong growth, low inflation

The BSP has not tinkered with monetary policy since it raised rates by 25 basis points in September 2014, with the economy in a sweet spot of strong growth and low inflation. — Reuters picMANILA, Dec 22 — The Philippine central bank saw no reason to alter monetary policy settings at its meeting today, its first since the Federal Reserve hiked rates, confident that growth will remain solid and inflation will stay within its comfort range.

The policy-making Monetary Board kept the overnight borrowing rate steady at 3.0 per cent, as well as the ceiling and floor rates of its interest rate corridor at 6.0 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

“Domestic demand conditions are likely to stay firm, supported by solid private household spending, higher government expenditure,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco told a media briefing.

After likely falling below target this year, inflation is forecast to move inside the central bank’s 2-4 per cent target range in 2017 and the following year, due to possible power tariff hikes and a weaker peso.

The central bank raised its inflation forecast for 2017 to 3.3 per cent from 3.0 per cent, and for 2018 to 3.0 per cent from 2.9 per cent.

It also set a 2-4 per cent inflation target for 2019 and 2020.

All 13 economists polled by Reuters had expected no change in the central bank’s policy rate, but some of them said pressure from US rates and robust growth in domestic demand could build the case for a hike next year.

In a sweet spot

But it set the main rate at 3.0 per cent when it moved to an interest rate corridor framework in June to make policy transmission faster and more efficient.

At a review on Tuesday, officials kept the economic growth targets at 6.5-7.5 per cent for the coming year and 7-8 per cent for 2018, even as they forecast the peso to weaken against the dollar over the next two years.

Economic growth this year might top 7.0 per cent after 7.1 per cent annual expansion in the third quarter.

Central bank deputy governor Diwa Guinigundo told the same briefing that 7 per cent growth this year and next year is “very doable”. — Reuters