Pfizer earnings miss analyst expectations

File picture shows screen displaying trading information for stocks; Pfizer, Abbott Laboratories, Merck and Co and Eli Lilly and Co on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, May 16, 2016. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 31 — Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced fourth-quarter earnings that missed analyst expectations today following a pair of recent acquisitions.

Net income in the fourth quarter was US$775 million, compared with a loss of US$172 million in the year-ago period. That translated into 47 cents per share, three cents below analyst expectations.

Revenues were US$13.6 billion, down three per cent from the year-ago period.

Pfizer, which completed purchases of Medivation and Anacor last year, said results were dented in part by patent expirations on popular drugs and the strong dollar. Pfizer’s best-known drugs include the sexual dysfunction medication Viagra, the cancer drug Ibrance and the pain drug Lyrica.

“I was pleased with the company’s overall performance during 2016 and believe both of our businesses executed well despite a challenging operating environment,” said chief executive Ian Read.

Pfizer projected 2017 adjusted, diluted earnings of US$2.50 to US$2.60 per share, compared with US$2.40 in 2016.

Pfizer said it sees 2017 revenues at between US$52 billion and US$54 billion, compared with US$52.8 billion last year.

Shares of Pfizer were down 0.7 per cent to US$31.08 in pre-market trade. — AFP