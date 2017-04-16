Petronas sets to expand LNG portfolio in China

GUANGZHOU, April 16 — Petronas is set to expand its liquefied natural gas (LNG) business in China, extending its reach to the country’s southern region while looking to expand the volume of supply to its existing buyers.

Petronas Vice President of LNG Marketing & Trading, Ahmad Adly Alias said that a liaison office is in Beijing to facilitate LNG business growth in the country.

“Petronas has strong relationship with China in the LNG trade and the prospect for further growth is strong. As an integrated LNG solution provider, the company is in the best position to deliver a reliable and innovative long term LNG solutions to meet China’s clean energy demand,” he said.

Ahmad Adly was speaking at a recent business reception in Guangzhou, hosted by Petronas’ subsidiary, Petronas LNG Ltd. (PLL).

PLL’s new Chief Executive Officer, Ezhar Yazid Jaafar was also introduced to about 70 potential partners at the event.

Petronas’ first LNG trade to China was in 2006 with a 25-year term supply to Shanghai LNG Company Ltd and expands its market presence in China with the addition of term LNG customers in Southern China.

Backed by over 30 years of LNG experience, Petronas is recognised as a reliable and flexible LNG supplier, operating from its main supply base in Bintulu, Sarawak.

Petronas Group has also diversified its LNG supply portfolio in recent years with the addition of Australia Gladstone LNG and the upcoming Floating LNG projects in offshore Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama