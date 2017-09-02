Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Petronas says not interested in equity stake in Daewoo E&C

Saturday September 2, 2017
01:22 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: L’Oreal sacks its first transgender modelThe Edit: L’Oreal sacks its first transgender model

Mexico team No. 5 in World Cup, home defeat leaves US shakenMexico team No. 5 in World Cup, home defeat leaves US shaken

Petronas: Not interested in buying controlling stake in Daewoo E&CPetronas: Not interested in buying controlling stake in Daewoo E&C

Some hotels nationwide start collecting RM10 tourism tax from foreign touristsSome hotels nationwide start collecting RM10 tourism tax from foreign tourists

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Petronas (pic) and Aramco are among potential suitors for a 50.75 per cent stake in Daewoo E&C, a deal that could fetch around 2 trillion won (RM7.6 billion). — Reuters picPetronas (pic) and Aramco are among potential suitors for a 50.75 per cent stake in Daewoo E&C, a deal that could fetch around 2 trillion won (RM7.6 billion). — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 ― Malaysian state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad today denied a media report that it was interested in buying a controlling stake in South Korea's Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co.

Petronas, as the company is known, and Aramco are among potential suitors for a 50.75 per cent stake in Daewoo E&C, a deal that could fetch around 2 trillion won (RM7.6 billion), South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper said yesterday.

“Petronas has no intention of entering into such business transaction and wishes to categorically deny the report,” a company spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement. ― Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline