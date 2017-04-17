Petronas lubricants to increase motorcycle oil product volume to 3pc this year

Petronas Lubricants Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd (PLMM) is confident of increasing its motorcycle oil (MCO) product volume to three per cent this year with the newly launched motorcycle oil, Petronas Sprinta with UltraFlex. — Reuters picSEPANG, April 17 — Petronas Dagangan Bhd’s unit, Petronas Lubricants Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd (PLMM), is confident of increasing its motorcycle oil (MCO) product volume to three per cent this year with the newly launched motorcycle oil, Petronas Sprinta with UltraFlex.

The Petronas Sprinta with Ultraflex has been proven in research that it is 41 per cent better, as it resists high shear to prevent oil thinning as well as thickening, when exposed to high temperature of 150 degrees Celsius.

PLMM Chief Executive Officer, Zubair Abdul Razak, said the new range of motorcycle lubricant resists oil thinning that causes rattling noises as well as combat oil thickening leading to sluggishness.

“At present, Malaysia has an estimated 11.6 million bikes with a compounded annual growth rate of four per cent and of that total, 81 per cent of motorcyclists ride every day with 70 per cent of them relying completely on their bikes to get around.

“Daily usage puts a lot of stress on bike engines, even under normal riding conditions. As a result, many consumers constantly worry about their bikes breaking down, forcing them into costly repairs,” he said at the product launch here, today.

He said, with the Petronas Sprinta UltraFlex which is equipped with a unique formulation and adaptable molecules would be able to address bike stress and provides better rides to consumers.

Meanwhile, Petronas Lubricants International Regional Head of Asia Pacific Mohd Khalid Mohamed Latiff said the launch of Petronas Sprinta with Ultraflex aims to tap on Malaysia’s sizeable and growing market opportunity.

“Our growth ambition is built on technology as a fundamental differentiator to continuously deliver products and services to meet consumer needs, while preparing ourselves to capture rising market opportunities,” he said.

At the moment, the new range of Petronas Sprinta lubricant has already been introduced to India and Malaysia market. It will launch in Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia in phases, starting third quarter of this year. — Bernama