Petronas interested in controlling stake in Daewoo E&C, report says

Petronas is considering acquiring the 50.75 per cent stake owned by Korea Development Bank (KDB), Maeil Business Newspaper reported, citing unnamed investment banking sources. — Reuters pic SEOUL, Sept 1 — Malaysia’s Petroliam National Bhd (Petronas) is interested in buying a controlling stake in Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd, a South Korean newspaper reported today, sending shares in the South Korean firm surging 9 per cent.

A KDB spokesman declined comment on the report of Petronas’ interest. Petronas was not immediately available for comment. Daewoo E&C declined to comment.

State-run KDB announced last year it would put up its stakes in non-core subsidiaries for sale. Since then, it has chosen BoA Merrill Lynch and Mirae Asset Daewoo Securities as sales advisers for Daewoo E&C, the spokesman said.

The notice to officially kick off the sale of its stake in Daewoo E&C is expected to come by end-September, he added. — Reuters