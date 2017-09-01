Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Petronas interested in controlling stake in Daewoo E&C, report says

Friday September 1, 2017
10:49 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Ethan Hawke on his personal connection with ‘First Reformed’The Edit: Ethan Hawke on his personal connection with ‘First Reformed’

Doctors give Tiger Woods green light to swing a golf club againDoctors give Tiger Woods green light to swing a golf club again

Philippine jails, courts bursting at seams from Duterte drugs warPhilippine jails, courts bursting at seams from Duterte drugs war

The Edit: Why scientists say there is a limit on human life expectancyThe Edit: Why scientists say there is a limit on human life expectancy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Petronas is considering acquiring the 50.75 per cent stake owned by Korea Development Bank (KDB), Maeil Business Newspaper reported, citing unnamed investment banking sources. — Reuters pic Petronas is considering acquiring the 50.75 per cent stake owned by Korea Development Bank (KDB), Maeil Business Newspaper reported, citing unnamed investment banking sources. — Reuters pic SEOUL, Sept 1 — Malaysia’s Petroliam National Bhd (Petronas) is interested in buying a controlling stake in Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd, a South Korean newspaper reported today, sending shares in the South Korean firm surging 9 per cent.

Petronas is considering acquiring the 50.75 per cent stake owned by Korea Development Bank (KDB), Maeil Business Newspaper reported, citing unnamed investment banking sources.

A KDB spokesman declined comment on the report of Petronas’ interest. Petronas was not immediately available for comment. Daewoo E&C declined to comment.

State-run KDB announced last year it would put up its stakes in non-core subsidiaries for sale. Since then, it has chosen BoA Merrill Lynch and Mirae Asset Daewoo Securities as sales advisers for Daewoo E&C, the spokesman said.

The notice to officially kick off the sale of its stake in Daewoo E&C is expected to come by end-September, he added. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline