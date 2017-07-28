Petronas installs biggest crude distillation column in Pengerang

Petronas said the distillation column, measuring 10 metres wide and 66 metres in height, weighed 1,300 tonnes. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has installed the biggest crude distillation column for its Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development, currently under construction within the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC).

In a statement today, Petronas said, the distillation column, measuring 10 metres wide and 66 metres in height, weighed 1,300 tonnes.

“It’s able to process 300,000 barrels per stream day of medium-to-heavy sour crude oil,” it said.

Petronas Refinery and Petrochemical Corp Senior Vice President/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Colin Wong Hee Huing, said as at June 2017, the overall progress of the PIC development stood at almost 70 per cent towards completion.

“With the successful installation of the distillation column, the project is on track to achieve its first refinery start-up in the first quarter of 2019,” Wong said.

The US$27 billion (RM115.5 billion) PIC, developed on a single site measuring 2,526.04 hectares, is supported by associated facilities which comprise the Pengerang Co-generation Plant, a liquefied natural gas re-gasification terminal, a raw water supply project, the Pengerang Deepwater Terminal, as well as centralised and shared utilities and facilities. ― Bernama