Petronas denies selling stake in US$1b Miri offshore project

Petronas dismissed today’s reports that it is selling its stake in the SK316 offshore gas block off Miri’s coast. — Picture courtesy of petronasofficial.comKUCHING, April 22 ― National oil and gas giant Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) dismissed today’s reports that it is selling 49 per cent of its stake in the SK316 offshore gas block off Miri’s coast, for up to US$1 billion to raise funds for development costs.

Petronas president and chief executive officer Datuk Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin said Petronas is only looking for partners to invest in exploration and extraction of gas from the block, not sell its stake.

“We are not selling our stake as widely reported by the media, but seeking partners to explore and extract the gas,” he told reporters after witnessing the signing of an agreement and memorandum of understanding between the oil company and Yayasan Hartanah Bumiputera Sarawak (YHBS) here.

He said Petronas needs partners who have the technology that can crack carbon dioxide and sulphur from the gas in block SK316.

He said block SM316 is tested to have high content of carbon dioxide and sulphur.

According to him, block SK316 has about 12 trillion cubic metres of proven and probable gas reserves.

“We have yet to get the right partner to invest in the exploration and extraction of the gas from block 316,” he added.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg, who was present at the press conference, said the state government was consulted by Petronas on the move to seek partners.

“Petronas has even told us of the high risk involved in investing SK316 due to the presence of the high percentage of carbon oxide and the returns on investment is not assured,” he said, pointing out that it is better for Sarawak to invest in other ventures with Petronas.

The chief minister reminded state-linked think-tank Suarah Petroleum Group, and both state Opposition and Barisan Nasional politicians not to be emotional when issuing statements on the project.

He said Petronas has always consulted the state government in the exploration and extraction of oil and gas in Sarawak’s territorial waters.

“There are a lot of things that we have discussed with Petronas that I cannot simply reveal to the public,” he said.

The agreement and the memorandum of understanding is for Petronas to support the development and growth of the petrochemical industry in Sarawak.

The agreement relates to the key terms for the supply of 140 million metrics standard cubic feet per day to YHBS’s proposed methanol plant at Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu, that will produce methanol and methanol derivatives.

The agreement is a prelude to the Gas Sales Agreement to be signed at a later date.