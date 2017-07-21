Petronas delivers first LNG cargo to Thailand

Petronas delivered its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to Thailand in a deal between subsidiary Petronas LNG Ltd and PTT Public Company. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has delivered its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to Thailand under a long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) signed between its subsidiary, Petronas LNG Ltd (PLL), and PTT Public Company Limited (PTT).

The cargo was delivered on July 20, 2017 to the Map Ta Phut Terminal at Rayong on the east coast of the Gulf of Thailand from the Petronas LNG Complex in Bintulu, Sarawak via its LNG vessel, Puteri Intan Satu which is owned and operated by its subsidiary, MISC Bhd.

Petronas Vice-President of LNG Marketing and Trading Ahmad Adly Alias said under the agreement, the LNG would be sourced globally from the group’s portfolio of supply.

“Petronas LNG has come a long way since our first LNG delivery in 1983. Today, we are delighted to witness another successful delivery at the start of a new long-term partnership with our neighbour PTT.

“Over the years, we have built our capacity to a combined 34 million tonnes per annum (MTPA),” he said in a statement today.

PLL is committed to deliver up to 1.2 MTPA of LNG to PTT for 15 years.

Petronas has been supplying piped natural gas to Thailand from its Yetagun project in Myanmar, as well as from the Thailand–Malaysia Joint Development Area in the Gulf of Thailand.— Bernama