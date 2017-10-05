Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Thunderstorm

Petronas’ Canadian unit says looking to sell oil, gas asset in Alberta

Thursday October 5, 2017
03:51 PM GMT+8

Petronas is looking to sell its Deep Basin oil assets in Alberta, Canada. — AFP picPetronas is looking to sell its Deep Basin oil assets in Alberta, Canada. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Progress Energy, the Canadian unit of Malaysian state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, said today it was looking to sell its Deep Basin oil and gas asset in the Canadian province of Alberta.

Reuters reported yesterday that Petroliam Nasional, or Petronas, had enlisted BMO Capital Markets to advise on the sale of the asset, citing documents on BMO's website.

“Progress regularly reviews its assets to ensure alignment with the company's strategy,” it said in an emailed statement to Reuters, adding that it decided to sell its Deep Basin asset following the most recent evaluation.

The sale would allow Progress to focus on future investments in its North Montney assets in Canada's province of British Columbia, which represents "significant growth opportunity" for the company, it said. — Reuters

