Perodua says on track to achieve 2017 sales target

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) is on track to achieve its sales target of 202,000 units this year despite the continuous challenging economic environment, said President/Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Dr Aminar Rashid Salleh.

The carmaker sold 99,700 vehicles in the first half of 2017 (1H17), up 2.4 per cent, compared with 97,400 units sold in 1H16. Perodua sold a total of 207,100 vehicles last year.

“The Perodua Axia model is our best-selling model so far this year.

“We are cautiously optimistic of achieving our initial sales target of 202,000 for 2017,” he told a press conference on Perodua’s 1H17 Performance here today.

Based on Perodua’s internal estimation, Aminar Rashid said the total industry volume (TIV) for 1H17 improved 2.3 per cent to 284,200 vehicles compared with 275,500 vehicles recorded in 1H16.

The car marker’s current market share stood at around 35.1 per cent.

He said sales momentum in 1H17 was good as all Perodua models were number one in their respective segments, with 32,00 units of the Axia model sold followed by Bezza (28,300 units), Myvi (24,000 units) and Alza (14,700 units).

Aminar Rashid said the increase in sales was due to aggressive campaigns initiated by automotive players which included the introduction of new models and clearing 2016 stocks by offering attractive discounts and trade-ins.

“Despite the improvement in sales, tighter loan guideline is still our greatest challenge to overcome as most of our customers are first-time buyers,” he said.

On its after-sales-service, he said Perodua saw 1.02 million vehicles patronised its service centre in 1H17, an increase of 1.2 per cent from 1.01 million units serviced in 1H16.

He added that Perodua had exported 1,854 vehicles to six countries in 1H17.

“The recent introduction of the Bezza model in Mauritius and Sri Lanka has been well received, and we have respectively sold eight units and 79 units in both countries,” Aminar Rashid said.

He added that Perodua produced 96,600 vehicles in 1H17 and expected to produce 197,000 units by year-end. — Bernama