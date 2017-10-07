Perak targets 50pc of bumiputera entrepreneurs earning RM200,000 yearly by 2050

IPOH, Oct 7 — The Perak government targets to have more than 50 per cent of Bumiputera entrepreneurs in various sectors earning more than RM200,000 per year by 2050.

State Entrepreneurial Development, Cooperative, Consumer Affairs, NGO and Civil Society Committee Chairman Datuk Samsudin Abu Hassan said the state government is collaborating with various agencies, including the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) in the quest to achieve the target

“Various programmes will be intensified and aggressively pursued towards this direction,” he told a press conference after launching the Risda Entrepreneurs Carnival 2017 here today.

On youths who are keen to go into business, Samsudin encouraged them venture into potential fields.

So far only 20 per cent of 60,000 Bumiputera entrepreneurs in Perak have achieved the target set, he said, adding that the moderate success rate was due to lack of knowledge on financial management and marketing among them.

“Bumiputera entrepreneurs are still lagging behind in financial management. Some of them do not have a systematic accounting management procedure like their non-Bumiputera counterparts.

“In marketing, Bumiputera entrepreneurs are too dependent on the agencies entrusted. They are not resourceful and courageous enough to find new markets to expand their business on their own,” he said. — Bernama