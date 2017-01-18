Pearson plunges as digital switch forces new profit warning

LONDON, Jan 18 — Education group Pearson lost almost a third of its market value today after it ditched its profit and dividend forecasts in a battle to respond to a shift to digital that has already hit the music and newspaper industries.

The world’s biggest education company, which traditionally makes most of its profit from textbooks and testing, is facing structural turmoil as customers turn to cheaper digital alternatives, or choose to rent instead of buy content.

The greatest change is being felt in North America, its biggest market, where a fall in college enrollment numbers due to an improving economy have compounded the digital switch.

Shares in the 173-year-old British company fell 30 per cent today, on course for their worst day ever and wiping off £1.9 billion (RM10.3 billion), after the group said it could no longer put a figure on its 2017 dividend, piling pressure on CEO John Fallon.

The firm, which said its 2017 operating profit could come in as much as 19 per cent below forecasts and scrapped its 2018 guidance altogether, said it would seek to sell its stake in Penguin Random House to protect the balance sheet.

It also plans to move more aggressively into ebooks and the book rental market and will spend £50 million on technology.

Fallon, a 20-year Pearson veteran who has been CEO since 2013, said he accepted responsibility for failing to predict the changes in the market but that his job now was to prepare the company for the rapid move to digital.

“I am accountable and I fully accept that accountability... but I am also accountable for leading the company through what is a far more difficult period than anyone could have imagined,” he said.

“The education sector is going through an unprecedented period of change and volatility. Our higher education business declined further and faster than expected in 2016.”

Pearson, which sold the Financial Times newspaper and its stake in The Economist magazine in 2015 to focus on education, has been hit by a recovering US economy which has led to more people entering employment, hitting college enrolment numbers.

North America accounts for almost two-thirds of group sales.

Students have also increasingly been using second-hand books and renting courseware, leading to a 30 per cent decline in net revenues in the North American higher education courseware market in the final quarter of 2016.

‘Major capitulation’

“Overall, this is a very disappointing update, even considering that expectations on Pearson have been low for some time,” Barclays said in a note to clients. “This is a major capitulation in terms of management’s plans for the business.”

Fallon has had a torrid time since taking over four years ago, with a string of profit warnings marking his tenure, in an abrupt end to the steady growth enjoyed by his predecessor Marjorie Scardino during her 16 years in charge.

With a relatively new finance chief and chairman in place, investors had told Reuters in 2016 they wanted Fallon to stay in place to oversee the move to digital, but today’s latest warning came as a hammer blow to the firm and its shareholders.

“Management are still clinging to the mantra of a longer-term stable business but, with visibility so low on their key profit driver (US higher education) and given the increasing signs of structural pressure, we do not see how management can have confidence they can turn things around,” Liberum analysts said.

When asked if he was the right man for the job, Fallon told reporters he had been asked by his board to implement the new digital adoption plans and that is what he intended to do.

Pearson said cost-cutting would enable it to hit 2016 operating profit guidance but that the 2017 figure would be around £180 million lower than expected a year ago.

It sees 2017 operating profit between £570 million and £630 million, compared with a market forecast of £704 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are now seen in a range of between 48.5 pence and 55.5 pence, below the 64 pence consensus.

It has withdrawn its operating profit goal for 2018 and said it would have to “rebase” its dividend from 2017 onwards.

Pearson, which owns 47 per cent of the Penguin Random House book venture with Bertelsmann, said it may seek to sell its stake or recapitalise the business via adding debt and extract a dividend in order to protect its balance sheet.

Bertelsmann said it was open to increasing its stake. — Reuters