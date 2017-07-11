Pearson agrees to sell stake in Penguin book unit for US$1b

Penguin books are seen in a London bookshop in this file picture taken on October 29, 2012. — Reuters picNEW YORK, July 11 — Pearson Plc agreed to sell a 22 per cent stake in Penguin Random House to its partner in the publishing unit, majority owner Bertelsmann SE, for about US$1 billion (RM4.26 billion) to strengthen its balance sheet.

After the sale, Pearson will return about £300 million (RM1.66 billion) of surplus capital to shareholders through a share buyback while keeping a 25 percent stake in the iconic book publisher, Pearson said in an emailed statement.

The transaction values Penguin Random House at an enterprise value of US$3.55 billion. As part of the agreement, the publishing unit will be recapitalised, distributing dividends to both partners.

Pearson gets almost all its profit from education after already selling the Financial Times and its half of the Economist Group. The company announced a reorganisation last year as it seeks to address sluggish demand in its main education business, which has been hit by dwindling US college enrollments and falling textbook sales.

Pearson combined Penguin with Bertelsmann’s Random House in 2013, leaving the British company owning just under half of the venture, which publishes books from writers including John Grisham, Ken Follett and George RR Martin. — Bloomberg