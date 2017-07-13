Pasir Gudang, Tanjung Pelepas ports aim to handle 9.5 million TEUs this year

JOHOR BARU, July 13 ― The Pasir Gundang Port and Tanjung Pelepas Port are on track to achieve their target of handling container volume of 9.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) this year.

Johor Port Authority (JPA) General Manager Muhammad Razif Ahmad said both ports, which were being managed by the JPA, recorded container volume of 9.2 million TEUs in 2016.

“As at June 2017, cargo handling at the Pasir Gudang Port rose 5.42 per cent to 423.493 TEUs from 401,721 TEUs over the same period last year,” he told reporters at an Aidilfitri open house hosted by the JPA here, today.

Also present was JPA Chairman Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli.

On the Tanjung Pelepas Port, Ahmad Razif said although there was a four per cent decrease in cargo handling, he was optimistic that the port would meet its target by year-end.

The Tanjung Pelepas Port recorded 4.14 million TEUs as at June 2017 compared with 4.31 TEUs over the same period last year, he said.

“Going by the increasing trend in cargo handling at the port since April 2017, I am confident that the Tanjung Pelepas Port will meet its target by year-end,” he added.

On the recent case of military radar equipment worth millions of ringgit went missing at Tanjung Pelepas, Razif said the JPA had given full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and welcomed any proposal that would help enhance its standard operating procedure.

Urging the results of the probe to be made public, he said, “We do not want to the matter to remain unresolved. The incident was a wake-up call to the authorities concerned.”

Ahmad Razif reiterated that the container storing the radar equipment did not go missing, instead it safely arrived at its destination.

In a report on June 29, a local English daily claimed that a container laden with military radar equipment worth millions of ringgit en route from Australia to the Netherlands went missing at the port while in transit.

The container was allegedly detained by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department while awaiting the necessary documents required by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

The department’s Director-General Datuk T. Subromaniam denied that the container was missing and asserted that the cargo had indeed arrived at the Port of Rotterdam and delivered to its destination in the Netherlands. ― Bernama