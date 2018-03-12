Parkson Holdings eyes new strategic locations for expansion

A Parkson department store. — Google imagePETALING JAYA, March 12 — Parkson Holdings Bhd is planning to open in a few new locations while exiting from those that do not sync with the company’s market dynamics, a report in The Star said.

The report said Parkson is looking at several strategic areas in Damansara, Bukit Jalil, Klang and Melaka.

“In China, we plan to open two in the near future, with a few more in the pipeline,” a company spokesman said in the report.

The spokesman added that certain older malls have become less relevant. “Hence, the closing and opening of stores is part and parcel of the business,” he said, referring to last month’s closures of two stores in the heart of the city.

Currently, Parkson has 114 stores in the region with 44 in Malaysia occupying a total of five million sq ft.

The spokesman said the company will take up larger spaces on a net lettable basis in newer malls.

He added that both MyTown and Sunway Velocity malls which are only a kilometre apart have Parkson stores but cater to different markets.

The spokesman said Velocity catered to the young and fashionable while MyTown catered more to the family crowd.

Recently, the regional mall operator also closed Parkson Flemington in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.