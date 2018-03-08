Parkson explains recent store closures

A view of the Maju Junction Mall in Kuala Lumpur. The Parkson store here was shut down last month. — Image courtesy of Google MapsPETALING JAYA, March 8 — Parkson Holdings Bhd said it closed some stores recently as the clientele at the locations were not consistent with the department store operator’s strategy.

On Feb 26, Parkson closed its store in Sungei Wang Plaza outlet, ending its about 30 years of presence there. Earlier last month, the Maju Junction store was also shut down.

According to The Star, the company spokesman said the mall visitors to Plaza Sungei Wang were no longer aligned with the market that they were seeking.

“This (departure) is part of our overall strategy in line with the changes in the marketplace. Parkson should be in the right place for the customers and market we are seeking,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesman said the mall management has no control over the overall ambience or tenant mix.

“Although Sungei Wang may have fitted in with the overall strategy of the Parkson brand years ago, the situation has changed over the years,” the spokesman added.