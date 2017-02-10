Last updated Friday, February 10, 2017 7:06 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Paramount’s pre-tax profit rises to RM112.5m for FY2016

Friday February 10, 2017
06:26 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Zaid wants to tackle alleged Chinese racism in DAPZaid wants to tackle alleged Chinese racism in DAP

Iraqi PM calls for Trump to remove his country from travel ban listIraqi PM calls for Trump to remove his country from travel ban list

Resort island of Bali braces for more rain after landslides kill 12Resort island of Bali braces for more rain after landslides kill 12

The Edit: This Gaza barber offers a flaming hot new styleThe Edit: This Gaza barber offers a flaming hot new style

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― Paramount Corp Bhd's pre-tax profit for financial year ended Dec 31, 2016 rose to RM112.48 million from RM101.69 million in the 2015 financial year.

Revenue, however, was lower at RM573.14 million from RM576.03 million.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, it said, the property division recorded marginally lower revenue but this was offset by higher contributions from the education division.

Paramount said the property segment's revenue was lower due to poor sales while its education segment improved due to higher new student enrolments.

For the fourth quarter, its pre-tax profit rose to RM37.8 million from RM22.74 million in the same period in 2015 while revenue rose to RM179.73 million from RM148.06 million previously.

On outlook, Paramount said, it expected the market to remain cautious as weak consumer sentiment would likely continue into 2017. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline