Packer’s Crown says high-roller turnover sinks on China case

Friday August 4, 2017
09:47 AM GMT+8

The logo of Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd adorns the hotel and casino complex in Melbourne, June 13, 2017. — Reuters picThe logo of Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd adorns the hotel and casino complex in Melbourne, June 13, 2017. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Aug 4 — Billionaire James Packer’s Crown Resorts Ltd said high-roller casino revenue halved last fiscal year after Chinese authorities clamped down on the promotion of gambling on the mainland.

Crown’s VIP programme-play turnover in the year ended June 30 slumped 49 per cent to A$33.3 billion (RM113.6 billion), dragging down revenue at its Melbourne and Perth resorts, the company said in a statement today. Profit excluding one-off gains fell 16 per cent to A$343.1 million.

Crown’s high-roller business has been rocked since Chinese authorities arrested a group of its staff in October and Chairman John Alexander said today the results “reflected difficult trading conditions.” Since then, the company has sold out of a Macau casino venture, closed almost all its Asian marketing offices and handed back cash to shareholders.

Crown rose 0.3 per cent to A$12.80 at 11.10am today after it extended a stock buyback, taking the gain since the October detentions to about 15 per cent. The company will purchase up to 29.3 million more shares, currently worth A$375 million.

Crown is now focusing on its domestic resorts in Melbourne and Perth, and the construction of a A$2 billion luxury hotel and casino in Sydney.

A Shanghai court in June convicted 19 current and former Crown staff of illegally promoting gambling on the mainland and handed out jail terms of as long as 10 months. — Bloomberg

