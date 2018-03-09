Over six in 10 Malaysian firms positive over new Trans-Pacific deal, survey says (VIDEO)

Representatives of members of Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal wave as they pose for an official picture after the signing agreement ceremony in Santiago, Chile March 8, 2018. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — A survey by banking firm HSBC showed today that 63 per cent of firms in Malaysia believed they would positively benefit from the recently-signed Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

HSBC Malaysia’s head of commercial banking Andrew Sill said the CPTPP is important for future growth, jobs and living standards in the country.

“CPTPP is a big, ambitious deal for Malaysia. It will matter hugely for future growth, jobs and living standards,” he said in a statement.

“Now is the time for both firms and government to focus on implementing today’s agreement to achieve its full potential, it’s encouraging that many businesses are already expecting to see benefits.”

In comparison, of the 1,150 firms based in all CPTPP member countries surveyed, 46 per cent had expected to see positive growth.

The survey had covered six out of 11 countries signing the CPTPP agreement today: Australia, Canada, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore and Vietnam.

It was part of a study carried out by research firm Kantar TNS, covering 6,033 firms across 26 countries between December 2017 and January 2018.

This comes as international ratings firm Moody’s Investors Service said today Malaysia is likely to benefit the most from today’s new trade deal involving 11 countries on both sides of the Pacific Ocean.

It pointed to analysis from the Peterson Institute for International Economics that showed Malaysia nudging Vietnam from the top spot in the CPTPP, which replaced the previous Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership after the United States pulled out.

The CPTPP will reduce tariffs in countries that together amount to more than 13 per cent of the global economy — a total of US$10 trillion (RM39.1 trillion) in gross domestic product. With the United States, it would have represented 40 per cent.