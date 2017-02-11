Osram says gets US government approval for lamps unit sale

Light bulbs of lamp manufacturer Osram are seen in a shop in Germering, near Munich, November 28, 2012. — Reuters picFRANKFURT, Feb 11 — German lighting group Osram has received approval from a US agency for the €400 million (RM1.8 billion) sale of its LEDvance lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese bidders, a spokesman said, bringing the deal closer to completion.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a government panel that scrutinizes transactions over possible security concerns, gave its backing for the deal late yesterday, the spokesman said on Saturday.

A US approval was needed as parts of the business of LEDvance, Osram’s largest unit, are based in the United States, a company spokesman said.

The approval from CFIUS comes days after the US agency told German chipmaker Infineon Technologies and US LED lighting maker Cree Inc that Cree’s US$850 million (RM3.7 billion) sale of its Wolfspeed Power unit to Infineon might not go ahead because of security concerns.

Osram agreed last July to sell the renamed LEDvance unit with €2 billion in sales and about 9,000 staff, to IDG Capital Partners, Chinese lighting company MLS Co and financial investor Yiwu State-Owned Assets Operation Centre.

The Munich-based firm, listed on Germany’s mid-cap index MDAX, is still awaiting approval from the Chinese State Administration for Foreign Exchange (SAFE), the last authority to back the deal. It expects closing of the transaction in fiscal 2017, the spokesman said. — Reuters