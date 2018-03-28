On renewed concerns, KL shares remain in the red at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia resumed afternoon session on a easier note, reversing its earlier gains on the back of weak buying momentum especially for bluechips in Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning today, on renewed concerns of a trade war.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 6.43 points lower at 1,856.02 from yesterday’s close of 1,862.45. The key index opened 3.92 points weaker at 1,858.53.

Market breadth was negative, as losers thumped gainers 468 to 179, while 321 counters remained unchanged, 943 untraded and 65 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 688.08 million shares worth RM352.85 million.

Maybank Kim Eng Research said profit-taking emerged as yesterday’s market rebound was not sustained following the sharp overnight pullback on US markets.

For other heavyweights, Maybank fell four sen to RM10.48, Public Bank was flat at RM23.98, Tenaga added four sen to RM15.76 and CIMB Group rose seven sen to RM7.19.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Media Chinese International eased three sen to 40.5 sen, Sapura Energy lost half-a-sen to 54 sen, while Hibiscus Petroleum gained one sen to 84.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 50.58 points to 12,999.54, the FBMT 100 Index gave up 47.04 points to 12,789.58 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 57.94 points to 13,155.55.

The FBM 70 was 66.31 points lower at 15,501.31 and the FBM Ace declined 31.80 points to 5,552.94.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was 44.77 points weaker at 18,136.67 and the Plantation Index was down 28.41 to 8,010.98.

However, the Industrial Index was marginally up 0.39 of-a-point to 3,228.33. — Bernama